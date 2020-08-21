Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JoJo Siwa and James Charles collabed to give each other makeovers

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 01:09s - Published
JoJo Siwa and James Charles collabed to give each other makeovers
JoJo Siwa goes from teen to beauty queen in her makeover with James Charles

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

JoJo Siwa & James Charles Give Each Other Makeovers With Their Styles!

We are sister shook! JoJo Siwa and James Charles just shared their new videos, where they give each...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


JoJo Siwa Can't Even Believe Her Jaw-Dropping Makeover From James Charles

No glitter, no rhinestones, no problem! For nearly two years, James Charles was hoping to hang out...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

PokuPokuP

ポク (Poku) | bIm + ACAB RT @stardust_legend: Forget James Charles when tf are YOU gonna collab with jojo siwa @anakindoesnt smh 😔 22 minutes ago

stardust_legend

StardustLegend Forget James Charles when tf are YOU gonna collab with jojo siwa @anakindoesnt smh 😔 https://t.co/JBVf5GE6LS 31 minutes ago

OJraBmLAYk6gYbm

ТИМОФЕИЧ RT @GMA: Jojo Siwa recently switched up her signature look for a new one that's unlike any we've seen her in before. 😲 https://t.co/9i8VTVy… 2 hours ago

GMA

Good Morning America Jojo Siwa recently switched up her signature look for a new one that's unlike any we've seen her in before. 😲 https://t.co/9i8VTVyB2W 2 hours ago

moesqueek

Monique @TEMPLE_LOTUS @vulgardarlinng Even Jojo Siwa has better style. Lol. Not much, but still. 🤣 she has a video where Ja… https://t.co/YeRxtLFF0g 3 hours ago

TwiningCoral

Coral Twining RT @GMA: .@itsjojosiwa gets makeover from @jamescharles: "James, this is my dream and my nightmare at the same time." https://t.co/9i8VTVyB… 8 hours ago

DeFatbussy

cunty's main acc Omg jojo siwa after the james charles makeover https://t.co/em910c0cqv 9 hours ago

WreckItRoy

ᵇˡᵐ roy ⭐️ James Charles really seems like he hates Jojo Siwa in the new videos. It’s actually funny. He definitely only did i… https://t.co/hLKMMtgxYI 9 hours ago