'Unhinged' Debuts at Box Office With $4M Opening | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:28s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Unhinged' Debuts at Box Office With $4M Opening | THR News Solstice Studios' 'Unhinged' rode to a domestic debut of $4 million in a win for the revival of moviegoing in the U.S., where theaters have begun reopening in earnest. 0

