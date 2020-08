Artem Chigvintsev Returns To 'DWTS' Season 29 Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:39s - Published 4 minutes ago Artem Chigvintsev Returns To 'DWTS' Season 29 During an appearance on "Good Morning America", dance pro-Artem Chigvintsev confirms he will be returning to "Dancing With The Stars" for the upcoming 29th season after welcoming a baby boy with his fiancée, WWE star Nikki Bella, on July 31. 0

