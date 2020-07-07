Global  
 

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The couple was seen wearing matching outfits.

Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans.

They were also wearing black masks to protect themselves from COVID.

Sara Ali Khan along with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also snapped at Saif Ali Khan's house.

Meanwhile, 'Dilbar' song girl, Nora Fatehi spotted outside the sets of a dance show.

She was looking stunning in her beautiful attire.

Nora also posed happily for the shutterbugs.


