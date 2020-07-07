Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. The couple had visited Bengaluru to see Deepika's parents. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Deepikaa and Ranveer were seen wearing matching outfits. The duo walked out of airport hand-in-hand, towing their luggage. Other celebrities were also spotted at several places in Mumbai. Disha Patani was snapped at a shoe shop in Bandra. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Wrestler Great Khali was also snapped at Mumbai airport. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the probe'. "Supreme Court verdict has recently come. We are hoping things to go in the right direction. Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it has done its spadework. CBI is examining everybody. Once CBI is able to do their homework properly, they will grill Rhea. If Rhea doesn't cooperate with probe, possibility of her arrest will arise. I'm quite hopeful that investigation is going in right direction," Vikas Singh said. Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family haven't received any summons from CBI so far. He added that If they receive a summon, they will appear before CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were reportedly upset with the superstar over the killing of blackbucks by Salman Khan back in 1998. The police said that one of the sharpshooter had confessed that he conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in January. Some guns were also recovered from the arrested sharpshooters. Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was in the state for the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received bail in the case. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Watch this video for all the details.
