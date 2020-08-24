Fury in Wisconsin after shooting of black man
Protests have erupted in Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times while responding to a "domestic incident".
Minnesota Democrats Condemn 'Horrifying' Police Shooting Of Jacob BlakeMinnesota’s Democratic leaders are condemning the weekend police shooting in southern Wisconsin where an officer was recorded shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. Katie Johnston reports.
