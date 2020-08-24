Fury in Wisconsin after shooting of black man

Protests have erupted in Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times while responding to a "domestic incident".



Related videos from verified sources Minnesota Democrats Condemn 'Horrifying' Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake



Minnesota’s Democratic leaders are condemning the weekend police shooting in southern Wisconsin where an officer was recorded shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:42 Published 2 hours ago Police Shoot Black Man In The Back



Protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a Black man in the back as he was getting into his car. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin



Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 4 hours ago