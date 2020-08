Inspired by Kobe - Stephen Ludwig's Story Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:45s - Published 4 minutes ago Inspired by Kobe - Stephen Ludwig's Story For college senior Stephen Ludwig, challenges have come at a rapid rate his entire life. But a meeting with Kobe Bryant in 2007 changed his perspective on living forever. Jaime Maggio talked with the inspirational speaker about his many trials and how Kobe helped him to overcome 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this