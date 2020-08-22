Global  
 

Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:14s
Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned

Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned

The German Chancellor has called on Russia to investigate after tests indicated Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned.


Russian doctors deny government pressure in handling of Navalny case

As German doctors run tests on Putin critic, Russian medics deny interference, but can't say who...
CBS News - Published


German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning [Video]

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:06
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning [Video]

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning

Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:04
'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital

Mr Navalny's supporters say doctors delayed the transfer until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:24