Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned
The German Chancellor has called on Russia to investigate after tests indicated Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned.
Maya0207 RT @WNMAlert: Alexei Navalny: Tests indicate Putin critic was poisoned, German doctors say
The doctors said they have not yet discovered w… 16 seconds ago
G. Berlin Germany RT @kaitlancollins: The Berlin hospital treating Putin critic Alexei Navalyn now says that tests indicate he was poisoned. https://t.co/qqj… 31 seconds ago
World News Media ALERT Alexei Navalny: Tests indicate Putin critic was poisoned, German doctors say
The doctors said they have not yet di… https://t.co/gfhO5Y3HUE 4 minutes ago
Mr. Hashmi RT @SkyNews: Doctors treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny in a German hospital say tests indicate he was poisoned https://t.co/b7nICAW… 5 minutes ago
Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Three stories for this evening…
🔴 Tests indicate Putin critic ‘was poisoned’ https://t.co/chPNAap7b3
🔴 Black man shot in the… 14 minutes ago
Sergey Wlassow RT @reuterspictures: Alexei Navalny is carried out of hospital in Omsk, Russia, before medical evacuation to Germany. Doctors in Berlin say… 14 minutes ago
marvin harrison RT @realTuckFrumper: German Doctors Say Their Tests Indicate Putin Critic Aleksey Navalny Was Poisoned https://t.co/OoBBBlpxZE 34 minutes ago
Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 German Doctors Say Their Tests Indicate Putin Critic Aleksey Navalny Was Poisoned https://t.co/zB3y4HvUdT #SmartNews 37 minutes ago
German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoningTests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoningGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while..
'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospitalMr Navalny's supporters say doctors delayed the transfer until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.