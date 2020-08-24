McKamey Deploying

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Marco is threatening louisiana and many local organizations here have already made the trip down to help those in need.

Animal shelters like mckamey animal center and the humane society are currently in louisiana helping rescue animals that are in the storm's path.

Many parishes in louisiana have been ordered to evacuate, meaning animal shelters too.

Mckamey animal center says they are already at capacity here but they will not say no to animals in need.

Take sot "we don't say no.

The reason why we don't say no is because number 1 we want to help but number 2 because we know chattanooga steps up.

Without fail when mckamey animal center has had to run to a hurricane impacted area there has been a line out the door of people willing to adopt and foster."

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal go to wdef dot com for more information on how you can