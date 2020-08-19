Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

[NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor.
Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z are drawing attention to the plight Black Americans face. "The New American Revolution," is described as "a special project ... that examines America's oppressive past -- " Their new song "Entrepreneur" is scheduled to be released on Friday in conjunction with Williams' new Time cover. Williams told reporters the song is about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in America.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.