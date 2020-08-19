Global  
 

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

[NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor.

Colette Luke has the latest.


