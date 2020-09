One business gets rid of dining room Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 weeks ago One business gets rid of dining room To go and delivery services are soaring for many businesses, and one in Tampa Bay is taking it to a whole new level. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TAKING THE TREND TO AN ALL NEWLEVEL.AT "QUALITY DELIVERED" - THEYONLY DO TO-GO AND DELIVERYORDERS.THERE'S NO DINING ROOM.JOE MURGIO, C-E-O OF DELIVERLOGIC, WHICH OWNS QUALITYDELIVERED...SAYS ALL OF THE FOOD ISENGINEERED TO TRAVEL.SO THE FOCUS INSTEAD OF BEINGON THE ATTENTION TO DETAIL INTHE DINING ROOM AND SERVICE ISREALLY ON THE CONSUMER EITHERCOMING IN AND GRABBING THATFOOD OR A DRIVER BRINING IT TOTHEM AND ENJOYING THATEXPERIENCE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.JOE'S PARENT COMPANY, DELIVERLOGIC, IS THE DRIVING FORCEBEHIND IT ALL.IT'S A FULL-SERVICE DELIVERYAPP...LIKE UBER EATS OR DOORDASH.JOE SAYS HIS INDEPENDENTNETWORK OF DRIVERS...EXECUTE ORDERS AND GET 100PERCENT OF THE DELIVERY FEESAND TIPS.THE NEW SCHOOL ROUTINE ATHOME...IS WEIGHING HEAVILY ON SOM





