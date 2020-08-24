Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich

Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception due to coronavirus restrictions, after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Paris St Germain

Bayern Munich won the European Cup for the sixth time on Sunday as Kingsley Coman's goal gave them a...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNADeutsche WelleSoccerNews.com


Losing is part of sport: Neymar congratulates Bayern Munich on their Champions League win

Losing is part of the sport, said Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Neymar after the team lost the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDaily StarDNA


‘I don’t know where Thiago Alcantara is going, he doesn’t know either!’ – Hansi Flick jokes Liverpool target could stay at Bayern Munich after Champions League triumph

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick said he ‘doesn’t know’ where Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final! [Video]

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final!

In our new show 'The Reaction', Zac brings you his reaction to The 2020 Champions League Final between Bayern Munich & PSG. He gives you his thoughts on the 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich, his..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:12Published
'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago' [Video]

'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Liverpool are unwilling to spend big money on Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published
Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win [Video]

Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win

Bayern Munich fans have celebrated winning the Champions League, with supporters in Lisbon and Bavaria jubilant at the club's sixth European Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published