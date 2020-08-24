Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception due to coronavirus restrictions, after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final!In our new show 'The Reaction', Zac brings you his reaction to The 2020 Champions League Final between Bayern Munich & PSG.
He gives you his thoughts on the 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich, his..
'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago'Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Liverpool are unwilling to spend big money on Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL winBayern Munich fans have celebrated winning the Champions League, with supporters in Lisbon and Bavaria jubilant at the club's sixth European Cup.