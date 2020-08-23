Philadelphia 76ers Fire Brett Brown After Being Swept By Boston Celtics In NBA Playoffs

celtics fan RT @wojespn: ESPN story on the 76ers dismissal of coach Brett Brown -- and looming changes elsewhere in the front office: https://t.co/3B7r… 24 seconds ago
Eric Dewald RT @lindacohn: Nice guy but voice stopped resonating. His players didn’t develop. He failed to find chemistry with his roster. Couldn’t ove… 48 seconds ago
Post Sports RT @BenGolliver: Story: Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Brett Brown after seven seasons @PostSports https://t.co/xCr8PRAFI3 https://t.co/pfm… 4 minutes ago
Ben Golliver Story: Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Brett Brown after seven seasons @PostSports https://t.co/xCr8PRAFI3 https://t.co/pfmKraPlOs 4 minutes ago
David R. Thomas RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Sixers Fire Head Coach Brett Brown After Seven Seasons https://t.co/aIbCI4hqYx https://t.co/5xrQ59Ivxj 4 minutes ago
OnSMASH_updates Philadelphia 76ers Fire Brett Brown After Getting Swept Out of First Round of Playoffs https://t.co/wIL89oon1H 5 minutes ago
corey martin 76ers fire coach Brown after seven seasons https://t.co/JRNZvBiFdy
via @ESPN App https://t.co/MyQZcWjjx0 5 minutes ago
C.J. Holmes 👾 RT @jensenoffcampus: Jay Wright to the Sixers? Sounds perfect, until you look deeper | Mike Jensen https://t.co/AoK5ZtxVkn via @phillyinqui… 6 minutes ago
Colin Cowherd isn't sure Brett Brown is to blame for 76ers' chemistry issuesThe Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the series by the Boston Celtics, and it looks like head coach Brett Brown will be the one to take the blame. Brown will reportedly be fired, and Colin wonders..
Sports Final: Celtics Not Celebrating Their First-Round SweepA sweep is great and all, but the C's know the road is just going to get tougher from here.
Sixers Swept By Celtics, Brett Brown's Future In JeopardyDan Koob reports.