Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

In an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the Republican nationalconvention, Donald Trump claimed Democrats were attempting to steal theelection by expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

