In an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the Republican nationalconvention, Donald Trump claimed Democrats were attempting to steal theelection by expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..

President Trump made a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, as party members formally nominated him in a roll call on the opening..

The 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike last week's Democratic National Convention, all 336..

United States President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week's Republican convention. But he will be speaking to a..

Major political party in the United States

Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

As Republicans deliver speeches in Washington, Democrats plan to project the ever-rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths outside the building.

'What the heck are you doing?' Rep Lynch grills DeJoy Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing on Monday.

Jacob Blake, a Black resident of Kenosha, was shot in the back, setting off condemnations from Wisconsin’s governor and Joe Biden, the Democrats’..

Major political party in the United States

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

The filing into alleged fraud by the Trump Organization comes on day one of the Republican Convention.

"The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party," Michael Steele said.

Trump announces more access to plasma treatment President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Donald Trump ripped Republican lawmakers for allowing Democrats to hold hearings on the...

Donald Trump is set to dominate the four-day Republic National Convention with the US President set...

In an election season of convention firsts, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering delivering his...