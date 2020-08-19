Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention
In an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the Republican nationalconvention, Donald Trump claimed Democrats were attempting to steal theelection by expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump announces more access to plasma treatment President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970
Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com
4 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
In an election season of convention firsts, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering delivering his...
USATODAY.com - Published
4 days ago
Donald Trump is set to dominate the four-day Republic National Convention with the US President set...
SBS - Published
2 hours ago
President Donald Trump ripped Republican lawmakers for allowing Democrats to hold hearings on the...
Newsmax - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources