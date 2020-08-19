Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:04s - Published 30 minutes ago

After missing a couple of days, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Monday.

Lamar Jackson returns to practice, DeShon Elliott takes over for Earl Thomas

After missing a couple days, the franchise returns.

JohnHarbaugh, Ravens Head Coach:He was back.

He looked good.He had a good practice.

NFLMVP, quarterback Lamar Jacksonback on the field afterdealing with a minor groinstrain.

The strainedrelationship between theRavens and Earl Thomas isover.

The veteran Pro Bowl safety Sunday for what the team calls 'personal conduct that has adversely affected the Ravens' with fellow starting safety Chuck Clark on Friday.

Clarknot dishing on the details.Chuck Clark, Ravens Safety: Asa team and as an organizationweputting that situation in therearview.

With Thomas out,DeShon Elliot steps into thatstarting free safety spot.

Thesixth- round pick from 2018limited to just six games overthe past two years.

Injurieshave sidetracked Elliot so farduring his young career.

Abroken arm his rookie year.

Aknee injury last season.

He says now he mentally and spiritually together.

No pressure takingover for a futureHall-of-Famer.

DeShon Elliot,Ravens Safety: I respect Earland his game.

But, Iworried about Earl.

Iworried about me, what I canbring to this team for myteammates.

After waiting patiently for starting roles, both Elliot and Clark, eager to now test their chemistry with the starters as a tandem. Elliot: For me and him both to be able to finally be on the big stage together, we going to make some noise out there.

I trust him.

He trustsme.

Clark: When we there paired together we gel together, smooth.

It like that in the past when we with the two stepped into our role as starters.

So, we know how eachother plays.

Their first bigtest, game one against theBrowns, now less than threeweeks away.

