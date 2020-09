California couple’s restaurant targeted by thieves amid pandemic Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 weeks ago California couple’s restaurant targeted by thieves amid pandemic Restaurants are having a tough time keeping their doors open during the pandemic. But a Solana Beach couple now says they have one more thing to worry about after a thief recently stole their outdoor dining furniture. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this