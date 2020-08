The Wisconsin National Guard was headed to Kenosha Monday afternoon – the day after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in front of his kids.

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

The National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, Wis., Monday after a night of civil unrest following...

A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin opened fire on an unarmed Black man who was simply...

Violence erupted Sunday in Kenosha after officers shot African American man in the back in...