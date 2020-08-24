MA TV News Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes At UMass Amherst - CBS Boston https://t.co/KQhMsX8PPW 4 minutes ago
WBZ | CBS Boston News Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes For UMass Amherst Students https://t.co/YEFmGkF6rf 14 minutes ago
KYMA Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/mgi77w7uVp 3 hours ago
Sumiko Keil TV Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/sEvWhilYk6 3 hours ago
FOX 9/ABC 5 Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/Q7Oh2dCxNS 3 hours ago
13 On Your Side Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/xJl0C3Rxq6 3 hours ago
PrayforAm🇺🇸ica'sSanity 🎸 RT @Ninja_StuntZ: Zoom is DOWN! US and UK experience outage leaving thousands of users unable work and disrupts the first day of school for… 5 hours ago
N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ Zoom is DOWN! US and UK experience outage leaving thousands of users unable work and disrupts the first day of scho… https://t.co/Kn4DiD1fRN 6 hours ago
Zoom Outage Disrupts Meetings, ClassesTrang Do reports.
School Got Off To A Rocky Start For Denver Public School's And Jefferson County Due To Zoom OutagesToday was the first day of online school for many students but due to a Zoom outage some students were not able to log on.
Zoom Reporting Widespread OutagesZoom was down for many as schools and colleges begin online classes.