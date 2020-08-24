Global  
 

Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes At UMass Amherst

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes At UMass Amherst
By 1 p.m., Zoom was back up and running. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Zoom suffers outage as students start classes online

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom is experiencing partial outages during the first day of school for thousands...
SeattlePI.com - Published


MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes At UMass Amherst - CBS Boston https://t.co/KQhMsX8PPW 4 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Zoom Outage Disrupts First Day Of Classes For UMass Amherst Students https://t.co/YEFmGkF6rf 14 minutes ago

KYMA11

KYMA Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/mgi77w7uVp 3 hours ago

mkanahy88

Sumiko Keil TV Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/sEvWhilYk6 3 hours ago

ABC5FOX9

FOX 9/ABC 5 Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/Q7Oh2dCxNS 3 hours ago

13OnYourSide

13 On Your Side Zoom outage on first day of school concerns parents. https://t.co/xJl0C3Rxq6 3 hours ago

MichaelDBlush1

PrayforAm🇺🇸ica'sSanity 🎸 RT @Ninja_StuntZ: Zoom is DOWN! US and UK experience outage leaving thousands of users unable work and disrupts the first day of school for… 5 hours ago

Ninja_StuntZ

N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ Zoom is DOWN! US and UK experience outage leaving thousands of users unable work and disrupts the first day of scho… https://t.co/Kn4DiD1fRN 6 hours ago


Zoom Outage Disrupts Meetings, Classes [Video]

Zoom Outage Disrupts Meetings, Classes

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:19Published
School Got Off To A Rocky Start For Denver Public School's And Jefferson County Due To Zoom Outages [Video]

School Got Off To A Rocky Start For Denver Public School's And Jefferson County Due To Zoom Outages

Today was the first day of online school for many students but due to a Zoom outage some students were not able to log on.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:00Published
Zoom Reporting Widespread Outages [Video]

Zoom Reporting Widespread Outages

Zoom was down for many as schools and colleges begin online classes.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published