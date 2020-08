Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:44s - Published 39 seconds ago

Protests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.

ABOUT TWO HOURS AGO -- ASDEMONSTRATORS MET WITH THEMAYOR áOUTSIDE THE PUBLICSAFETY BUILDING.THEY WEREN'TALLOWED INSIDE.PROTESTERSDEMANDING THAT THE OFFICERS BEARRESTED AND CHARGED.MAYORJOHN ANTARAMIAN RESPONDEDSAYING THE POLICE INVOLVEDSHOOTING DESERVES DUE PROCESS.MARY JO OLA FOLLOWEDDEMONSTRATORS TODAY -- ANDJOINS USPROTESTERS ASSURE THEY WILLNOT STOP UNTIL THE OFFICER WHOSHOT JACOB BLAKE IS ARRESTEDFOR ATTEMPTED MURDER.NATS--PROTESTERS CHANTINGPROTESTERS AMPLIFIED CALLS FORJUSTICE MONDAY...THIS TIME INKENOSHA.LESS THAN 24 HOURSAFTER POLICE SHOT JACOB BLAKEIN THE BACK...CAUSING SERIOUS<"We as in black people aretired of the police alwaysattacking us.

Why do you guyswant to attack us?

We have alife too and we would like tolive our life.

But we canteven walk down the street atnight without having to worryabout the police messing withus."