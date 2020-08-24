Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Video Shows Police Officer Shoot Black Man In The Back

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Video Shows Police Officer Shoot Black Man In The Back

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Video Shows Police Officer Shoot Black Man In The Back

Wisconsin has become the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest (2:08).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug.

24, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Black man shot multiple times 'by cop' in US city, protesting flares up

A police officer shot a black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a bystander's...
News24 - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Protests erupt in Wisconsin after video shows police shooting black man

Jacob Blake was in a serious condition in hospital after he was gunned down in front of his three...
The Age - Published Also reported by •TIMESBSBBC News


Wisconsin Car Dealership Burned by Rioters Following Police Shooting

A car dealership in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was set on fire as rioters targeted the location as a part of...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

just2june

[email protected] RT @willapercy: Police shooting of Jacob Blake: National Guard heads to Kenosha after protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate https://… 12 seconds ago

Peterwa75560871

Peter walsh RT @abcnews: Protests erupt in Wisconsin after police shoot unarmed black man in the back https://t.co/n1dCwQKqXJ 51 seconds ago

Angl3nA

Awesome Anglen Police shooting of Jacob Blake: National Guard heads to Kenosha after protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate… https://t.co/JDEJrwqrHU 1 minute ago

NsAPesarDeTodo

Noticias A Pesar De Todo RT @standardnews: Protests erupt in Wisconsin after shocking video shows police shoot 'unarmed black man in back seven times' https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @SharkRadioNet: Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man #Malliard https://t.co/KUm6JB1HFW #politco 2 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Protests erupt in Wisconsin after shocking video shows police shoot 'unarmed black man in back seven times' https://t.co/lfFKBEC9uq 2 minutes ago

Call_Me_Mom

Call Me Mom @GovEvers should be ashamed of himself. Was he trying to encourage bad behavior? - Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Po… https://t.co/2Yu1EKorHY 4 minutes ago

veteranoroa

Steven Roaa RT @ABC7Chicago: Protests turn violent in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a Black man was shot and seriously wounded by police Sunday evening. htt… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protest In New York City In Response To Wisconsin Police Shooting [Video]

Protest In New York City In Response To Wisconsin Police Shooting

Demonstrators marched from Times Square to protest after police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published
National Guard Headed To Kenosha After White Officer Shoots Black Man [Video]

National Guard Headed To Kenosha After White Officer Shoots Black Man

The Wisconsin National Guard was headed to Kenosha Monday afternoon – the day after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in front of his kids. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published
Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man [Video]

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

[NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published