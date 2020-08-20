Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

League of Women Voters set to hold virtual event

This week... the league of women voters is hosting its annual women's equality day event.

It'll be virtual this year.

The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

It'll feature several speakers, and will also re-visit the historic 19th amendment.

The event is on wednesday at 5 p-m.

With the upcoming election... the group stresses the importance of the right to vote... and the issues surrounding it.

"we continue to find that voting is important.

We continue to find people challenged in trying to vote.

Challenged in thinking their vote counts.

Challenged in accusations of voter fraud.

Of not being able to vote by mail."

You can find the event on the league of women voters