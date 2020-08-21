Global  
 

Apple apologises after asking WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress for asking them to monetise its free app.

Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge reported.

Apple had asked WordPress to sell premium plans and custom domain names in order to get its traditional 30 per cent cut.

As per a report in The Verge, Apple has released an official apology saying -- "We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved.

Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases."


