Lizella man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 shooting death of man in Crawford County

Video Credit: WMGT
A Lizella man is heading to prison for the 2017 shooting death of a man in Crawford County.

According to gbi, the search for a replacement started back in december of 2019.

A lizella man is heading to prison for the 20-17 shooting death of a man in crawford county.

61-year-old thomas palmer pleaded guilty to malice murder.

A plea agreement gives palmer life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

In april 20-17, palmer shot and killed 55-year old kenneth hutcheson.

Hutcheson was dating palmer's ex-girlfriend, who was headed to court to get a restraining order against palmer.

