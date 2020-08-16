Lizella man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 shooting death of man in Crawford County
A Lizella man is heading to prison for the 2017 shooting death of a man in Crawford County.
61-year-old thomas palmer pleaded guilty to malice murder.
A plea agreement gives palmer life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
In april 20-17, palmer shot and killed 55-year old kenneth hutcheson.
Hutcheson was dating palmer's ex-girlfriend, who was headed to court to get a restraining order against palmer.
Deputies say palmer