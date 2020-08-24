Massive protest in NYC after police killed unarmed black man in Wisconsin
About 500 protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 24.
Blake was shot in the back 7 times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
They are marching downtown along Seventh Avenue chanting and holding signs in solidarity.