Massive protest in NYC after police killed unarmed black man in Wisconsin

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
About 500 protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 24.

Blake was shot in the back 7 times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

They are marching downtown along Seventh Avenue chanting and holding signs in solidarity.




