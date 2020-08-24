School year gets started in Lauderdale County

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 weeks ago

In lauderdale county - the superintendent told waay 31 they have some staff members in quaratine!

Today was the first day of school for half of the district's traditional students.

Waay31's breken terry explains why the distirct isn't giving specifics on cases among its staff.

The superintendent told me it's a matter of privacy and confidentiality.

He said the districts stance on the issue is to let the department of public health notify students and families if they possibly came in contact with a person on campus who has the virus.

<hatton- this is ongoing right now and i am going to be like most superintendents and follow what our lead nurses do in advise us as far as contact tracing.

Superintendent jon hatton said despite having some staff members quarantined - the district is committed to having students in school.

Hatton said he plans to make a few adjustments after the first day.

While he saw everyone wearing a mask - he told me the distirct could improve on social distancing at lunch time.

Hatton- there still might need some adjustments for social distancing those are some minor things that will always arise and we will work through the details.

Hatton said the districts alternating schedule cut down on the number of students on campus at one time - and they expected things like socially distanced, staggered lunches to take some time for kids to get used to.

Hatton- it's just friendly reminders to the children that we can't let our guard down during that type of time.

But - he told me even with the changes, it was a smooth fire day - and he's glad to see kids back in class.

Hatton- there were some great things we saw.

A lot of happy smiles.

I saw a lot of teachers and children excited about seeing each other.

Look live tag: the alternating schedule will last the first four weeks of school then the district will decide on extending the alternating schedule or allowing all students back at once.

In lauderdale co bt waay31.

