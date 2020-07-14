Montgomery County Eases More Coronavirus Restrictions

Allegheny County Health Department Issues New Order To Allow Indoor Dining At 25 Percent CapacityThe Allegheny County Health Department has rescinded its previous order and issued a new one more in line with the state's recent restrictions on bars and restaurants; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Montgomery County Contact Tracers Say They Need More Information Than They're GettingDan Koob reports.
Governor Newsom orders more indoor activities to closeAdditional restrictions were placed for counties on the state's monitoring list. That includes San Diego County