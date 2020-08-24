Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening

Fyx News Protests over police shooting continue https://t.co/wAKLiXpQpq https://t.co/yx0evKPmA3 6 hours ago
alice RT @AJEnglish: “They started shooting at [the protesters’] arms and legs.”
Police in Belarus say more than 6,000 arrested as protests ove… 1 day ago
Deanna Allbrittin There have already been protests outside and inside the Florida Mall over this shooting. As @DaraleneJ reported yes… https://t.co/2NxE7qBnQX 3 days ago
Pasadena Insider One Officer’s Camera Off During Shooting, Other Officer’s Footage to be Released Today; Demonstrations Continue https://t.co/hlFWqiaiTl 4 days ago
G.R.R. @Niedenfurious @RBReich while ignoring the massive destruction of private property (who paid taxes to be protected)… https://t.co/U4hd3VJ0SN 5 days ago
Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob BlakeA curfew is again going into effect Monday night, and the National Guard has been called in. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Massive protest in NYC after police killed unarmed black man in WisconsinAbout 500 protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 24. Blake was shot in the back 7 times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob BlakeProtests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.