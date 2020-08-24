Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening



Tweets about this Fyx News Protests over police shooting continue https://t.co/wAKLiXpQpq https://t.co/yx0evKPmA3 6 hours ago alice RT @AJEnglish: “They started shooting at [the protesters’] arms and legs.” Police in Belarus say more than 6,000 arrested as protests ove… 1 day ago Deanna Allbrittin There have already been protests outside and inside the Florida Mall over this shooting. As @DaraleneJ reported yes… https://t.co/2NxE7qBnQX 3 days ago Pasadena Insider One Officer’s Camera Off During Shooting, Other Officer’s Footage to be Released Today; Demonstrations Continue https://t.co/hlFWqiaiTl 4 days ago Pasadena News Now One Officer’s Camera Off During Shooting, Other Officer’s Footage to be Released Today; Demonstrations Continue https://t.co/1rSWCYAKOQ 4 days ago G.R.R. @Niedenfurious @RBReich while ignoring the massive destruction of private property (who paid taxes to be protected)… https://t.co/U4hd3VJ0SN 5 days ago