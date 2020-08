Kobe Bryant - A Local Tattoo Artist's Passion

Nikko Hurtado is a world-renowned artist who's tattooed some of the most famous celebrities in the world, including The Rock & Drake.

But as a Lakers fan, some of Nikko's best work has been of Kobe Bryant.

Kristin Smith sits down with Nikko to talk about his Kobe & LeBron artwork as well as a special someone he had the privilege of working on