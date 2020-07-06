Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talking To 'The Batman' Director

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Talking To 'The Batman' Director

Talking To 'The Batman' Director

Reeves hopes his movie will successfully balance the expectations of comic book fans while also bringing some fresh ideas to the table.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson is the Caped Crusader in First 'The Batman' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the highly anticipated The Batman has been released! Director Matt Reeves debuted the...
Just Jared - Published

'I'm vengeance': Watch the first teaser trailer for 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

The wait is over: At DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves dropped the first teaser for 'The Batman'...
USATODAY.com - Published

Matt Reeves shares first look of The Batman logo

Filmmaker Matt Reeves on Thursday unveiled the first look of the logo for his much-anticipated...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Pattinson Is The Caped Crusader In First Trailer For 'The Batman' [Video]

Robert Pattinson Is The Caped Crusader In First Trailer For 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson is Batman. Director Matt Reeves revealed the gritty first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film at the DC FanDome event over the weekend. Plus, Dwayne Johnson confirms that..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:27Published
Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie [Video]

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie

Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K. [Video]

Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.

Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible action blockbuster and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated debut as Batman are among the projects given the green light to resume filming in the U.K.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published