Wiz Khalifa Launching 'Virtual Restaurant'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Wiz Khalifa Launching 'Virtual Restaurant'
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
2 weeks ago
The Pittsburgh native is launching a "virtual restuarant" in the area.
Wiz Khalifa Cracks Into Food Biz W/ New Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain HotBox by Wiz
Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa is proving it’s deeper than rap. The hip-hop superstar has officially...
SOHH - Published
2 weeks ago
Also reported by •
bizjournals
