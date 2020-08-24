Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wiz Khalifa Launching 'Virtual Restaurant'

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Wiz Khalifa Launching 'Virtual Restaurant'
The Pittsburgh native is launching a "virtual restuarant" in the area.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wiz Khalifa Cracks Into Food Biz W/ New Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain HotBox by Wiz

Wiz Khalifa Cracks Into Food Biz W/ New Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain HotBox by Wiz Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa is proving it’s deeper than rap. The hip-hop superstar has officially...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



Tweets about this