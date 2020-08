Singer Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died.

According to CNN, a representative confirmed the singer died on Sunday.

Earle rose to fame in 2007 with the EP "Yuma".

He won the "Emerging Act of the Year" at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards.

He also won "Song of The Year" in 2011 with his song "Harlem River Blues".

He was 38 years old.