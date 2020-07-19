Benton County hosts face covering distribution event

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 30 minutes ago

Face coverings are being handed out all week.

A face covering distribution event kicked off today in benton county... outside monroe city hall, the public can now pickup free face coverings.

They include k- n-95 face coverings, masks for children, face shields and fda approved hand sanitizer.

The event is happening every day this week from 8 am to 5pm.

The goal is to more evenly distribute p-p-e throughout smaller communities.

"what we've been doing is word of mouth...somebody else in town."

This distribution event is sponsored by benton county and hosted in partnership with several community organizations and government