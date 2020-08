California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson Death Penalty Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published 7 minutes ago California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson Death Penalty The California Supreme Court on Monday upheld the conviction but overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish. Marissa Perlman reports. (8-24-20) 0

