Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021
Dwayne Johnson "fully expects" Justin and Hailey Bieber to start a family next year, after they posted pictures with Hailey's newborn niece.
Ana RT @BANGShowbiz: Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021
@TheRock @haileybieber @justinbieber | #DwayneJohnson #Ha… 13 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021
@TheRock @haileybieber @justinbieber |… https://t.co/i0JHNcsMbp 19 minutes ago
Changes RT @pinkvilla: "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H [#HaileyBaldwin] to have a baby in 2021," commented #DwayneJo… 3 hours ago
Changes RT @Spotboye: . @justinbieber shares an adorable picture with wife @HaileyBieber and his niece and @DwayneJohnson has an epic reaction. Che… 3 hours ago
HOLA! USA This picture has Dwayne Johnson convinced Hailey & Justin Bieber are ready for a baby https://t.co/4IcEXEpwbM 6 hours ago
Daily Entertainment News Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 - Dwayne Johnson "fully expects" Justin and Hailey… https://t.co/Lh67kPWyzQ 6 hours ago
Times of News Europe Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 https://t.co/hhq3DJBNQE 7 hours ago
Kylie Jenner Parties With Justin Bieber & Travis Scott's Ex?Kylie Jenner Parties With Justin Bieber & Travis Scott's Ex?
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' to feature Hawkman, Doctor Fate and CycloneDwayne Johnson has confirmed the forthcoming 'Black Adam' film will feature Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone.
Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson - Official DC FanDome TeaserCheck out the official DC FanDome teaser for the DC Comics superhero movie Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo.
Black Adam Release Date: 2021
Are..