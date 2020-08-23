Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021

Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021

Dwayne Johnson "fully expects" Justin and Hailey Bieber to start a family next year, after they posted pictures with Hailey's newborn niece.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Find Out Who 'Expects' Justin & Hailey Bieber Will Have a Baby in 2021!

Dwayne Johnson is convinced the Biebers will have a baby in 2021! It all started after Justin Bieber...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Dwayne Johnson writes 'fully expect you and Hailey to have baby in 2021' on seeing Justin Bieber's photos with niece

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared photos posing with Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia...
DNA - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this

AnaVillagomez12

Ana RT @BANGShowbiz: Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 @TheRock @haileybieber @justinbieber | #DwayneJohnson #Ha… 13 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 @TheRock @haileybieber @justinbieber |… https://t.co/i0JHNcsMbp 19 minutes ago

ChangesTourJBC

Changes RT @pinkvilla: "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H [#HaileyBaldwin] to have a baby in 2021," commented #DwayneJo… 3 hours ago

ChangesTourJBC

Changes RT @Spotboye: . @justinbieber shares an adorable picture with wife @HaileyBieber and his niece and @DwayneJohnson has an epic reaction. Che… 3 hours ago

USAHOLA

HOLA! USA This picture has Dwayne Johnson convinced Hailey & Justin Bieber are ready for a baby https://t.co/4IcEXEpwbM 6 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 - Dwayne Johnson "fully expects" Justin and Hailey… https://t.co/Lh67kPWyzQ 6 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dwayne Johnson is convinced Justin Bieber will be a dad by 2021 https://t.co/hhq3DJBNQE 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Parties With Justin Bieber & Travis Scott's Ex? [Video]

Kylie Jenner Parties With Justin Bieber & Travis Scott's Ex?

Kylie Jenner Parties With Justin Bieber & Travis Scott's Ex?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' to feature Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone [Video]

Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' to feature Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed the forthcoming 'Black Adam' film will feature Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson - Official DC FanDome Teaser [Video]

Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for the DC Comics superhero movie Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo. Black Adam Release Date: 2021 Are..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:02Published