Iberia Parish President Discusses Storm Preparations Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 minutes ago Iberia Parish President Discusses Storm Preparations 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend While marco has't turned into the threat that we feared just a couple of days ago ... laura remains a real threat for coastal parishes.joining us now live is iberia parish president larry richard.thanks for joining us larry.what is your parish doing to get ready for laura? 3





You Might Like

Tweets about this