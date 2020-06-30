|
|
|
St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters warns: 'Your family will not be safe'
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 04:13s - Published
St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters warns: 'Your family will not be safe'
Mark and Patty McCloskey at RNC: your family will not be safe in theradical Democrats’ America.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter...
CBS News - Published
|
A couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have told the...
SBS - Published
|
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who garnered national media attention when they...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|