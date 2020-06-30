Global  
 

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters warns: 'Your family will not be safe'

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 04:13s - Published
Mark and Patty McCloskey at RNC: your family will not be safe in theradical Democrats’ America.


St. Louis couple famous for pointing guns at protesters speak at RNC

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter...
CBS News - Published

St Louis gun-toting couple warn of suburban peril at Republican convention

A couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have told the...
SBS - Published

McCloskeys, St. Louis gun-wielding couple, warn: 'Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America'

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who garnered national media attention when they...
FOXNews.com - Published


Powerful politicians step in to help St. Louis couple charged for waving guns at protesters [Video]

Powerful politicians step in to help St. Louis couple charged for waving guns at protesters

The St. Louis couple who made national headlines after waving guns at protesters are charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. If convicted they could spend up to four years in prison.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:19Published
Guns taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters [Video]

Guns taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters

Guns were taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters on a now-viral video.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
National: Couple pulls guns on protesters [Video]

National: Couple pulls guns on protesters

A couple pulled guns on protesters in St. Louis, Missouri.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published