Fort Worth Mother Charged With Capital Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Fort Worth Mother Charged With Capital Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Fort Worth Mother Charged With Capital Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

A Fort Worth mother has been charged with capital murder after officers found her 4-year-old daughter dead inside a trash can Monday morning.


