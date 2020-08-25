Fort Worth Mother Charged With Capital Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter
A Fort Worth mother has been charged with capital murder after officers found her 4-year-old daughter dead inside a trash can Monday morning.
Search Continues For Fort Worth Gunman Who Shot Victim In Head & Back