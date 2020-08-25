Fort Worth Mother Charged With Capital Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Judge grants Patrice Smith freedom after serving 21 years for murder, thanks to new law



Through a computer screen in a room at Albion Correctional Facility, Patrice Smith got the validation she has been seeking for two decades: the sexual exploitation she suffered as a teenager at the.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:13 Published 22 hours ago

Kid Makes a Mess of Dad's Magic Cards



Occurred on November 14, 2019 / Kent County, England, UKInfo: My husband has his prized possession of Magic The Gathering cards. Anyone who knows anything about these will know some of them are worth.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:52 Published 23 hours ago