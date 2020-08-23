Latest Track Of Laura After Tropical Storm Marco Makes Landfall
Latest on Tropical Storm Laura's arrival to the U.S. Gulf Coast after Tropical Marco made landfall Monday evening.
Half-Empty Hotels Ready To Shelter Texas Storm EvacueesTexas Gulf Coast residents have already begun heading inland, but, regardless of what destruction Marco or Laura may bring, the large and open spaces that once offered shelter to evacuees will remain..
Tracking Tropical Storm Laura 8-24-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
Marco weakens to a tropical DepressionMarco has weakened to a Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a Category Two hurricane .