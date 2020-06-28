Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Global  
 

Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.


At RNC, Scott hits Biden history, actions on race

 The Republican Party's only Black senator, Senator Tim Scott, leveled the kind of personal attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's history and..
Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
Black GOP senator: Trump’s video retweet ‘terrible' [Video]

Black GOP senator: Trump’s video retweet ‘terrible'

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's now-deleted retweet of a video containing a "white power" message was offensive.

Rahul obsessed with us, ‘dissenters’ more committed to Cong: BJP

 "So obsessed is Rahul Gandhi with BJP that he is beginning to see Congress' veteran leaders as those working in 'collusion' with BJP. Someone rightly said when..
Text: Haley, Scott close out first night of Republican National Convention

 The two South Carolina Republicans painted President Trump as the candidate who will keep the American dream alive.
Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. rioting

 Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

 In her speech night one at the Republican National Convention Monday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley insisted the U.S. is "not a racist country," and said..
RNC speaker: Dems want Blacks in mental plantation

 A Democratic representative in the Georgia state legislature told black voters at the Republican National Convention Monday night that the Democratic party..
House passes $25 billion bill to fund U.S. Postal Service, but Senate balks

 In a rare Saturday session, the House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would inject $25 billion into the U.S. Postal Service and block any changes to..
Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General [Video]

Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Not the Convention, or the Election, North Carolina Republicans Hoped For

 The G.O.P. was supposed to be celebrating in the state this week. Instead, it is trying to hold onto a Senate seat and lift President Trump’s low poll numbers.
House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his...
‘From Cotton To Congress’: Sen. Tim Scott Recounts His Family’s Story At RNC

Warns Of 'Socialist Utopia'
