Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Nominated In 1st Night Of RNC

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Trump Nominated In 1st Night Of RNC

Trump Nominated In 1st Night Of RNC

President Donald Trump kicked off the Republican National Convention Monday night by saying coronavirus and an unfounded warning about voter fraud could cost him the election, reports Pat Kessler (3:06).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 24, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. warns of ‘silenced majority’ as RNC speakers say freedom, safety on the line in November

Giving one of the major concluding addresses on Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. charged that” the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Graham praises Herschel Walker RNC speech, accuses FBI of double standard for Clinton, Trump campaigns

President Trump should make a campaign ad out of former NFL running back Herschel Walker's speech on...
FOXNews.com - Published

Chris Wallace says the RNC is 'really the Trump convention' as gathering kicks off

The 2020 Republican National Convention is "really the Trump convention," suggested "Fox News Sunday"...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore' [Video]

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore'

Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:52Published
All Trump, All The Time On Night 1 Of RNC [Video]

All Trump, All The Time On Night 1 Of RNC

The first night of the Republican National Convention kicked off with impassioned speeches, and President Donald Trump made a few appearances from the White House. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' [Video]

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published