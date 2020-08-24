Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American, was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a domestic incident on Sunday, August 23.

On Monday, a large crowd was seen marching through the city to protest the officer-involved shooting despite the curfew imposed after the violence and vandalism occurred the previous night.