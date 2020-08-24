Global  
 

Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American, was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a domestic incident on Sunday, August 23.

On Monday, a large crowd was seen marching through the city to protest the officer-involved shooting despite the curfew imposed after the violence and vandalism occurred the previous night.


Kenosha Protests for Jacob Blake Leave Cop Knocked Out, Struck with Brick

Protests that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- the unarmed Black man who was shot 7...
TMZ.com - Published

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addresses Jacob Blake shooting: 'We need to have change'

Before Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took any questions from reporters, he wanted to address...
USATODAY.com - Published

Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks unrest

Wisconsin’s governor ordered National Guard troops be sent to the city of Kenosha in anticipation...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.com



TaranehNasseri

Taraneh Nasseri WTF! Seriously? This is totally unacceptable! Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting of Black man Jacob Blake sparks protests… https://t.co/yjGmA68IGY 4 minutes ago

CarlWesterberg7

Carl Westerberg @benshapiro "Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests" This is how CNN is reporting this! Fake News!! 11 minutes ago

chmodbot3

🤔 Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests in Wisconsinampvideo_youtubeCTV News7 hours agobookmark_bordersharemore_vert,https://t.co/3NvLiLHseR 14 minutes ago

john_cronin48

John Patrick Cronin RT @SBSNews: The National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, as anger simmers over the shooting of black man Jacob Blake. http… 48 minutes ago

CopticDisco

Gov. Soundman RT @cinders404: Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks unrest https://t.co/uHd3h60SyZ 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News The National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, as anger simmers over the shooting of black man Jacob B… https://t.co/DM09DV5ypt 1 hour ago

cinders404

cinders 🇨🇦 Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks unrest https://t.co/uHd3h60SyZ 1 hour ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks unrest https://t.co/Cb4bOIvIxG https://t.co/BG2r3h… 1 hour ago


Protesters, Police Clash For Second Night In Kenosha After Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Protesters, Police Clash For Second Night In Kenosha After Jacob Blake Shooting

A curfew went into effect in Kenosha at 8 p.m., but protesters remained out near the county courthouse. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar is live at the scene.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:00Published
Demonstrators Take To NYC Streets To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Demonstrators Take To NYC Streets To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

Blake, 29, was shot in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Massive protests hits New York streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin [Video]

Massive protests hits New York streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin

The people of New York gathered to protest throughout New York City for the shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:12Published