LIVE W/ PKG: Fayette Mall Shooting

The search continues for the suspect or suspects in this afternoon's shooting inside fayette mall in lexington that left one dead, two wounded and hundreds of shoppers fearing for their lives.

The victim's names haven't been released.

Lexington police say it happened around four near bath and body works.

Police say there was an officer in the mall not far from the shooting scene which led to a quick and massive police response.

The emergency response unit was called-in...dozens of officers...k-9 units...a helicopter searching for suspects from the air...a stretch of busy nicholasville road closed...customers and people who work in the mall evacuated to lextran buses brought to the scene as police searched the one- million square foot mall.

The police chief says the people involved know each other or are at least familiar with each other and that the "intended target" may have known the suspect.

It was an emotional day...thankfully police say this was an isolated shooting...not an active shooter situation...still from what i could tell hundreds of people were at the mall...and many shaken from the experience.

"emily: they couldn't have been older than 20" a moment of chaos followed by hours of evacuations and tension at fayette mall. "emily: they started throwing punches."

"emily: they started throwing punches."

This is the voice of emily who didnt want to show her face because she says she was within feet of the shooting....so she fears retaliation.

"emily audio...one of them got mad and said i'll show you who the bleep is now.

And he pulled his gun and it was face level and he shot that man right in the head he had.

...and then they booked it.

We all ran to the back.

They shut us in the back door and they locked the door."

Emily says she was in bath and body works when the fight broke out....as she ran to the back she says she heard four shots.

"emily: pow pow pow pow."

Lexington police confirmed it was an isolated shooting.

Meanwhile...this is linda...she says she was in dillards when she heard the shots.

"linda: run that was my emotion and everybody else's.

Everybody was just trying to get out of there.

It was hundreds of people."

Some people in the mall geting stuck inside as stores began to lockdown....i spoke to one family off camera who was separated..and reunited about an hour later.

They say it was a traumatizing experience... linda agrees... linda"very traumatizing.

All we can do is pray for the people that got shot.

We gotta get better."

Get better...as in stop gun violence.

Emily felt the same... "this is just stupid.

You've got your whole life...and now it's just gone..this is just stupid."

### you can hear her trembling as she talked about what happened....she says she probably won't be able to sleep tonight.

At this time there are still no updates from lexington police on any suspects.

Live in lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

