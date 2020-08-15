Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EJ Espresso: CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:11s - Published
EJ Espresso: CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain

EJ Espresso: CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain

CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain.

2 dead, many still trapped after Maha building collapse.

Covid positivity rate sees an uptick again in Delhi.

And Usain Bolt tests covid-19 positive.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's company auditor arrives at DRDO guesthouse for CBI probe

 Chartered accountant of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Shridhar arrived at DRDO guesthouse for interrogation.
DNA
'Rhea will be summoned by CBI after spadework is done': Sushant’s family lawyer [Video]

'Rhea will be summoned by CBI after spadework is done': Sushant’s family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the probe'. "Supreme Court verdict has recently come. We are hoping things to go in the right direction. Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it has done its spadework. CBI is examining everybody. Once CBI is able to do their homework properly, they will grill Rhea. If Rhea doesn't cooperate with probe, possibility of her arrest will arise. I'm quite hopeful that investigation is going in right direction," Vikas Singh said. Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family haven't received any summons from CBI so far. He added that If they receive a summon, they will appear before CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 31,67, 323

 With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing..
IndiaTimes

Over 3.5 crore people tested for Covid-19 under 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Health ministry

 Over 3.5 crore people have been tested for COVID-19 so far, resolutely following the 'Test Track Treat' strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare..
IndiaTimes

Funded by PM-CARES, DRDO's 500-bed COVID hospital inaugurated in Patna

 A 500-bed COVID hospital with 125 ICU beds, set up by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Patna was inaugurated on Monday by Union Minister..
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Weekly markets back in Delhi amid COVID-19 [Video]

Weekly markets back in Delhi amid COVID-19

Weekly markets reopened in the national capital on August 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly markets have been allowed to reopen on a trial basis after the go-ahead of Delhi government which said the coronavirus situation is manageable in the city. People were seen buying daily need items from Gandhi Nagar Market in Shahdara. The national capital has 11626 active cases of coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
‘AYUSH minister Shripad Naik’s oxygen levels dropped’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant [Video]

‘AYUSH minister Shripad Naik’s oxygen levels dropped’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Oxygen saturation levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, dropped on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said and added that a team of doctors from AIIMs, Delhi, will take stock of his health in night. A joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be arriving in Goa tonight to take stock of Naik's medical condition, the CM said. The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, he said. The Union minister was admitted in the hospital near here on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Usain Bolt Usain Bolt Jamaican sprinter

Sprint king Usain Bolt says he’s self-quarantining after COVID-19 test

 NEW YORK: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus...
WorldNews

Bolt awaits coronavirus test result

 Jamaican former sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is awaiting results of a recent coronavirus test while self-isolating.
BBC News
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test [Video]

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having nosymptoms.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Time of death missing in Sushant's autopsy,' claims family lawyer [Video]

'Time of death missing in Sushant's autopsy,' claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh on August 16 claimed that time of death was not mentioned in Sushant's autopsy. "The post-mortem report that I have seen has no time of death, it is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh [Video]

'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published