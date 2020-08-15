EJ Espresso: CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the probe'. "Supreme Court verdict has recently come. We are hoping things to go in the right direction. Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it has done its spadework. CBI is examining everybody. Once CBI is able to do their homework properly, they will grill Rhea. If Rhea doesn't cooperate with probe, possibility of her arrest will arise. I'm quite hopeful that investigation is going in right direction," Vikas Singh said. Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family haven't received any summons from CBI so far. He added that If they receive a summon, they will appear before CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Weekly markets reopened in the national capital on August 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly markets have been allowed to reopen on a trial basis after the go-ahead of Delhi government which said the coronavirus situation is manageable in the city. People were seen buying daily need items from Gandhi Nagar Market in Shahdara. The national capital has 11626 active cases of coronavirus.
The Oxygen saturation levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, dropped on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said and added that a team of doctors from AIIMs, Delhi, will take stock of his health in night. A joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be arriving in Goa tonight to take stock of Naik's medical condition, the CM said. The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, he said. The Union minister was admitted in the hospital near here on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having nosymptoms.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the..