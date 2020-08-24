UPDATE: Canvas app crashes for some CCSD students, hacking attempt leads to school threat

The Clark County School District Police say a former student at Walter Johnson Junior High School located near Alta and Buffalo was able to infiltrate a virtual classroom and threatened the school.

Sgt.

Bryan Zink with CCSD Police says it's not clear how the former student was able to get into the virtual classroom but a report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

The hacking incident was not the only technical trouble the district faced as thousands of students logged in for the first day of distance learning.