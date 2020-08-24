Global  
 

Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second consecutive day on Monday, August 24.


Milwaukee archbishop prays for peace after Kenosha shooting

CNA Staff, Aug 24, 2020 / 11:30 am (CNA).- Milwaukee’s archbishop is praying for peace following a...
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addresses Jacob Blake shooting: 'We need to have change'

Before Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took any questions from reporters, he wanted to address...
US: Wisconsin deploys National Guard amid protests

Protesters gathered in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, defying curfew as outrage builds over...
Police fire gas, rubber bullets at protesters who threw explosives at them in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Police fire gas, rubber bullets at protesters who threw explosives at them in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protesters clashed with police during protests in the wake of a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday. Police fired gas and rubber bullets back at the protesters who had thrown explosives in their..

Hundreds gather in Denver for Jacob Blake, Black man shot several times by police in Wisconsin [Video]

Hundreds gather in Denver for Jacob Blake, Black man shot several times by police in Wisconsin

Hundreds gathered at Manual High School Monday evening to pray for Jacob Blake. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot in the back by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He remains in critical..

BLM Demonstrators Gather In Downtown LA To March In Support Of Man Shot By Police In Wisconsin [Video]

BLM Demonstrators Gather In Downtown LA To March In Support Of Man Shot By Police In Wisconsin

A large group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday night for a Black Lives Matter protest in support of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin...

