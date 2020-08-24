Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters face off with police following Jacob Blake shooting

Protesters clashed with police during protests in the wake of a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday. Police fired gas and rubber bullets back at the protesters who had thrown explosives in their..
Hundreds gathered at Manual High School Monday evening to pray for Jacob Blake. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot in the back by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He remains in critical..
A large group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday night for a Black Lives Matter protest in support of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin...