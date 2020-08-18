Maguire trial: Day one Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:16s - Published 9 minutes ago Maguire trial: Day one Sky's Martha Kelner has the latest from the opening day of Harry Maguire's trial in Greece. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ʟɛօռ stɛʄaռօ RT @BBCSport: Harry Maguire will be represented by one of Greece's top human rights lawyers when his trial begins later today. More: https… 38 seconds ago MUFC_x_FANS Harry Maguire to be represented by top human rights lawyer at trial https://t.co/vhCZpMAhXj https://t.co/7dEV0tNLcu 2 minutes ago Adé | BLACK not BAME White privilege at its finest. https://t.co/QtASGcmIik 2 minutes ago Mark Whalan RT @guardiannews: Harry Maguire hopes to make England squad despite arrest and trial in Greece https://t.co/7tx3hLDBfm 2 minutes ago Simon Collings RT @marthakelner: Second stage of Harry Maguire trial is expected to begin at the 12 midday local time (10am UK). There has been coronaviru… 3 minutes ago Guardian news Harry Maguire hopes to make England squad despite arrest and trial in Greece https://t.co/7tx3hLDBfm 11 minutes ago Ampaabeng KR RT @BBCSport: Harry Maguire will be represented by Alexis Anagnostakis, one of Greece's top human rights lawyers, when his trial begins on… 11 minutes ago Martha Kelner Second stage of Harry Maguire trial is expected to begin at the 12 midday local time (10am UK). There has been coro… https://t.co/YemHJLwrge 16 minutes ago