Maguire trial: Day one
Sky's Martha Kelner has the latest from the opening day of Harry Maguire's trial in Greece.
ʟɛօռ stɛʄaռօ RT @BBCSport: Harry Maguire will be represented by one of Greece's top human rights lawyers when his trial begins later today.
More: https… 38 seconds ago
MUFC_x_FANS Harry Maguire to be represented by top human rights lawyer at trial https://t.co/vhCZpMAhXj https://t.co/7dEV0tNLcu 2 minutes ago
Adé | BLACK not BAME White privilege at its finest. https://t.co/QtASGcmIik 2 minutes ago
Mark Whalan RT @guardiannews: Harry Maguire hopes to make England squad despite arrest and trial in Greece https://t.co/7tx3hLDBfm 2 minutes ago
Simon Collings RT @marthakelner: Second stage of Harry Maguire trial is expected to begin at the 12 midday local time (10am UK). There has been coronaviru… 3 minutes ago
Guardian news Harry Maguire hopes to make England squad despite arrest and trial in Greece https://t.co/7tx3hLDBfm 11 minutes ago
Ampaabeng KR RT @BBCSport: Harry Maguire will be represented by Alexis Anagnostakis, one of Greece's top human rights lawyers, when his trial begins on… 11 minutes ago
Martha Kelner Second stage of Harry Maguire trial is expected to begin at the 12 midday local time (10am UK). There has been coro… https://t.co/YemHJLwrge 16 minutes ago
Srinagar's Dal Lake will now be cleaned with high-tech machinesWith an aim to increase the speed of cleaning of Dal Lake, the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has procured new high-tech machines through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation..
'India will develop Covid vaccine by end of 2020': Health Minister Harsh VardhanUnion Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on Covid vaccine development in India. Harsh Vardhan said India will develop a Covid vaccine by end of this year. He added that one of the vaccine..
Out of 3 COVID vaccines, one will enter in phase 3 trial: NITI AayogMember of NITI Aayog, VK Paul on August 18 informed that three vaccines of COVID-19 are being developed in India among which one of them will enter in phase 3 trial today or tomorrow and other 2 are in..