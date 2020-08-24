Cwc Meeting Update- Sonia Gandhi फिर बनी अंतरिम अध्यक्ष, चिट्टी पर का



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Sonia Gandhi Indian politician It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that..

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago CWC meet: 5 times when Congress plunged into crises during Sonia Gandhi, Rahul tenures as president Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of the Congress for another six months during which period her successor would be elected. As the party’s..

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?



The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power. However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain. The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President. Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm? Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins? Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:40 Published on January 1, 1970