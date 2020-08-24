Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cwc Meeting Update- Sonia Gandhi फिर बनी अंतरिम अध्यक्ष, चिट्टी पर का

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:20s - Published
Cwc Meeting Update- Sonia Gandhi फिर बनी अंतरिम अध्यक्ष, चिट्टी पर का

Cwc Meeting Update- Sonia Gandhi फिर बनी अंतरिम अध्यक्ष, चिट्टी पर का

Cwc Meeting Update- Sonia Gandhi फिर बनी अंतरिम अध्यक्ष, चिट्टी पर कांग्रेस कलह


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that..
IndiaTimes

CWC meet: 5 times when Congress plunged into crises during Sonia Gandhi, Rahul tenures as president

 Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of the Congress for another six months during which period her successor would be elected. As the party’s..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected? [Video]

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power. However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain. The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President. Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm? Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins?

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:40Published

Tweets about this

DBhaskarHindi

Dainik Bhaskar Hindi Congress Working Committee meeting Live Update Congress president leaders Sonia Rahul Priyanka Gandhi https://t.co/VGrW4rvcS5 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi's concluding remarks at CWC meeting was 'We are large family': Surjewala [Video]

Sonia Gandhi's concluding remarks at CWC meeting was 'We are large family': Surjewala

After attending the Congress Working Committee meeting, its Permanent Invitee Member Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference with KC Venugopal in Delhi. He said that Sonia Gandhi in her..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence [Video]

Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal [Video]

CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal

Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published