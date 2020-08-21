Donald Trump Jr labels his father's rival 'Beijing Biden' in Republican National Convention speech

Donald Trump Jr ridicules Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.Mocking Mr Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, hecalls the Democrat "Beijing Biden".
Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to bean“ally of the light” against the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.But who is the man looking to take the seat in the Oval Office? Here we take alook at his history in politics and his potential future in the White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56Published