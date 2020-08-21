Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr labels his father's rival 'Beijing Biden' in Republican National Convention speech

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Donald Trump Jr ridicules Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.Mocking Mr Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, hecalls the Democrat "Beijing Biden".


