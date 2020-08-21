Global  
 

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube

Korean pop star group BTS has once again made YouTube history, this time with their latest single, “Dynamite” .


Korean supergroup BTS has made history with their new single "Dynamite". The new song became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views. The immensely popular K-pop group released the highly anticipated visuals for the record on Friday. By the end of the day, "Dynamite" had recorded 101.1 million views to become the most-viewed music video premiere.

 (CNN)Korean pop stars BTS have made history after the group's new single "Dynamite" became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than..
 Dynamite is the first video in YouTube history to gain over 100 million views in a 24-hour period.
A mother and daughter have salvaged more than £27,000 worth of discarded bootya year from store dumpsters, sharing 80%t between charities and their pals.Calling themselves "dumpster chicks", photographer Tamara Benavente, 39, andher mum, Ana Ortiz, 68, a former psychologist, became hooked on the unusualhobby in 2016 - trying it for the first time after the younger woman clickedon a YouTube video advertised at the end of a makeup tutorial.

Samsung finally announced the follow-up to the beleaguered first generation Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, earlier this month, but..
BTS’s new English song, “Dynamite”, broke all kinds of records this weekend. It’s the biggest...
In addition to breaking the record for the biggest premiere on YouTube, 'Dynamite' visuals became the...
Selena Gomez has a special chat with BLACKPINK, two major VMAs performers scratched from the show and BTS’ “Dynamite” is already breaking records.

These twin siblings were sitting on their chairs while their mother offered them a bowl full of peas. One of them took a few and started eating. While the other baby grabbed the peas in excitement and..

According to Pharrell Williams, the song is about "how tough it is to be an entrepreneur" in America.

