BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube

BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record



Korean supergroup BTS has made history with their new single "Dynamite". The new song became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views. The immensely popular K-pop group released the highly anticipated visuals for the record on Friday. By the end of the day, "Dynamite" had recorded 101.1 million views to become the most-viewed music video premiere.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970