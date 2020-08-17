Global  
 

50% problems will be solved if Congress' senior leaders start meeting state party leaders: Anil Shastri

While speaking to ANI in UP's Noida on August 25, the Congress party leader Anil K Shastri spoke on party leadership.

He said, "There are certain things lacking in the leadership of Congress party and the most significant one is that meetings are not held between party leaders.

If a party leader from a different state comes to Delhi, it is not easy for him to meet senior party leaders here." "If the senior leaders of the Congress party, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi start meeting party leaders then I think 50% of the problem will be solved," he added.


