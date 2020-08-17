50% problems will be solved if Congress' senior leaders start meeting state party leaders: Anil Shastri
While speaking to ANI in UP's Noida on August 25, the Congress party leader Anil K Shastri spoke on party leadership.
He said, "There are certain things lacking in the leadership of Congress party and the most significant one is that meetings are not held between party leaders.
If a party leader from a different state comes to Delhi, it is not easy for him to meet senior party leaders here." "If the senior leaders of the Congress party, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi start meeting party leaders then I think 50% of the problem will be solved," he added.
The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power. However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain. The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President. Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm? Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins?
