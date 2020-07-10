Mayawati wishes luck to students appearing for NEET, JEE exams

BSP chief Mayawati wished luck to students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. She also asked everyone to remain careful amid COVID times.
"I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET and JEE to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams. Also, I would like to ask the concerned authorities to take all precautions and ensure safe conduct of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayawati.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed affirmation over BJP's move over erection grand statue of Sri Parshuram. While speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "I have come to know through media that BJP said that if it's needed then their government will erect a grand statue of Sri Parshuram. If it happens, our party won't oppose but welcome it. BJP government shouldn't be late in doing this. I think they should complete it soon. Government should also declare his birthday, a public holiday because that is a demand by his followers. It this is not done by them then our party will do it in future, if it comes to power."
BSP chief Mayawati slammed Centre and Uttar Pradesh government for "poor management" during the time of pandemic. Mayawati said, "Considering the poor management and flaws in management for COVID-19 in the state, after BSP is elected in the state, we will make hospitals after names of all great saints of all religions." "4-times elected BSP government had started multiple schemes after names of great saints from all religions, After SP came to power, they changed all the names."
Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.
Students reacted to government not postponing JEE, NEET exams this year. Students said that holding of exams will increase the mental pressure. NEET and JEE exams are scheduled for September this year. The Government clarified that entrance exams will be held as scheduled. "Tentative dates for exams were in Nov, now scheduled for Sept. Now all the exams are scheduled for Sept, how will students prepare. UPSC also happening at the same time, students will have to choose. Govt should have scheduled exams for/after November. There is a mental pressure after this sudden decision," said a student. Another student said, "A lot of exams happening in Sept, lots of subjects for students. I don’t think so much movement is good in this situation. If exams were held in November, it would have been better."
Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."
Equity benchmark indices traded higher for the fourth consecutive opening session on Tuesday due to supportive global cues and gains in Asian markets. The gains were driven by positive news flows surrounding the COVID treatment and vaccine besides statements from both China and the United States that top-level trade representatives held constructive talks over the future of phase one trade deal. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 118 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,496.Except for Nifty IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 0.9 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank climbed up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 544.15 per share while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. State Bank of India too was up by 2.2 per cent. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively while Eicher Motors continued its upward march by gaining 2.6 per cent to Rs 2,233.80 per share.Tata Motors, Maruti and Mahindra - Mahindra too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and JSW Steel.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 24 is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday.
