Mayawati wishes luck to students appearing for NEET, JEE exams

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s
BSP chief Mayawati wished luck to students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. She also asked everyone to remain careful amid COVID times.

"I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET and JEE to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams. Also, I would like to ask the concerned authorities to take all precautions and ensure safe conduct of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayawati.


UP Govt should declare 'Parshuram Jayanti' as public holiday: Mayawati [Video]

UP Govt should declare 'Parshuram Jayanti' as public holiday: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed affirmation over BJP's move over erection grand statue of Sri Parshuram. While speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "I have come to know through media that BJP said that if it's needed then their government will erect a grand statue of Sri Parshuram. If it happens, our party won't oppose but welcome it. BJP government shouldn't be late in doing this. I think they should complete it soon. Government should also declare his birthday, a public holiday because that is a demand by his followers. It this is not done by them then our party will do it in future, if it comes to power."

Mayawati promises hospitals named after great saints of all religions if BSP comes to power in UP [Video]

Mayawati promises hospitals named after great saints of all religions if BSP comes to power in UP

BSP chief Mayawati slammed Centre and Uttar Pradesh government for "poor management" during the time of pandemic. Mayawati said, "Considering the poor management and flaws in management for COVID-19 in the state, after BSP is elected in the state, we will make hospitals after names of all great saints of all religions." "4-times elected BSP government had started multiple schemes after names of great saints from all religions, After SP came to power, they changed all the names."

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic [Video]

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.

SC rejects plea for NEET centres overseas, asks Centre to allow students to come via Vande Bharat flights

 The Supreme Court of India, today, declined to pass a direction to Centre to hold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2020 at..
NEET UG 2020: Supreme Court refuses to direct holding entrance exams abroad, asks to allow students to come via flights

 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass a direction to the Central government to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG)..
NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy says Modi govt imposing exams will be 'giant mistake' like 'Nasbandi' of Indira regime

 "If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira..
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to defer JEE-NEET entrance exams

 Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination..
Listen to 'students ke mann ki baat' about NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre

 NTA has announced that JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed [Video]

JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed

Students reacted to government not postponing JEE, NEET exams this year. Students said that holding of exams will increase the mental pressure. NEET and JEE exams are scheduled for September this year. The Government clarified that entrance exams will be held as scheduled. "Tentative dates for exams were in Nov, now scheduled for Sept. Now all the exams are scheduled for Sept, how will students prepare. UPSC also happening at the same time, students will have to choose. Govt should have scheduled exams for/after November. There is a mental pressure after this sudden decision," said a student. Another student said, "A lot of exams happening in Sept, lots of subjects for students. I don’t think so much movement is good in this situation. If exams were held in November, it would have been better."

NEET-JEE 2020: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi, calls for postponement of competitive exams

 Swamy's letter comes amid growing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations by students. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for..
DNA

Merger of BSP MLAs with Cong: Raj HC asks speaker to hear complaint filed by BJP MLA

 The Rajasthan high court on Monday disposed of a writ application filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked..
Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot [Video]

Mayawati is under BJP's pressure: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

 D.K. Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher for the fourth consecutive opening session on Tuesday due to supportive global cues and gains in Asian markets. The gains were driven by positive news flows surrounding the COVID treatment and vaccine besides statements from both China and the United States that top-level trade representatives held constructive talks over the future of phase one trade deal. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 118 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,496.Except for Nifty IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 0.9 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank climbed up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 544.15 per share while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. State Bank of India too was up by 2.2 per cent. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively while Eicher Motors continued its upward march by gaining 2.6 per cent to Rs 2,233.80 per share.Tata Motors, Maruti and Mahindra - Mahindra too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and JSW Steel.

COVID-19: India's tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India's tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 24 is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday.

Listen to students ki baat: Rahul on JEE, NEET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will...
Mamata appeals to PM to postpone JEE, NEET exams

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to...
NEET-JEE 2020: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi, calls for postponement of competitive exams

Swamy's letter comes amid growing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations by...
Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News [Video]

Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News

9 persons trapped inside Telangana power plant dead, PM Modi expresses condolences; After Punjab, Haryana to remain shut on weekends due to spike in Covid cases; Election Commission issues guidelines..

JEE Main & NEET exams as per schedule, rules SC after dismissing petition for postponement|Oneindia [Video]

JEE Main & NEET exams as per schedule, rules SC after dismissing petition for postponement|Oneindia

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the JEE Main and NEET exams. Three security personnel - two personnel of the CRPF and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were..

Boards, Entrances and University exams: What is cancelled, what is delayed?| Oneindia News [Video]

Boards, Entrances and University exams: What is cancelled, what is delayed?| Oneindia News

Many exams have been either cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak causing students anxiety. Entrance exams like NEEt and JEE were rescheduled to September while VIT has decided not to..

